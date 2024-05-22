13-year-old shot, 16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Statesville: PD

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 13-year-old is recovering from being shot and a 16-year-old has been charged with attempted murder, Statesville Police said Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday night near 600 Crescent Lane. A 13-year-old was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and was transported to an area medical center and is in stable condition.

An initial investigation identified a 16-year-old as the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The juvenile was taken into custody at his home and now faces charges including attempted murder.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time and there is no mention of any other charges.

This is a Developing Story

