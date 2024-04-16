13-year-old Sacramento boy among 3 teens arrested for alleged carjacking, Walgreens robbery

A trio of teenagers including a 13-year-old Sacramento boy were arrested by authorities in Solano County after police said they carjacked a woman in Sacramento and robbed a Walgreens.

Officers were alerted just before noon Saturday of a robbery at Walgreens in the 3500 block of Del Paso Road in Westlake, a neighborhood west of North Natomas.

Three suspects — two from Sacramento and another from Antioch — shoved a woman aside to take her pickup truck and steal her cigarettes before fleeing the scene, according to police and archived radio dispatches.

A Walgreens store manager suffered injuries during the incident, according to radio audio.

The teenagers left the scene in the stolen Ford F-150, authorities said.

On Sunday, Rio Vista police officers were alerted by their Flock camera system that a stolen Ford F-150 was coming into their city, the Rio Vista Police Department said in a social media post.

The stolen vehicle was spotted by officers at a parking lot of a Taco Bell and KFC. The driver pulled onto Highway 12, at which point a teenager stepped out and began crossing the lanes, police said in the post.

Officers stopped the vehicle at a Lira’s Supermarket location along Highway 12, less than a mile away.

A 13-year-old and 16-year-old, both from Sacramento, were arrested by officers. A 17-year-old Antioch suspect was also arrested, police said.

It’s unclear what charges the juvenile suspects face in Sacramento.