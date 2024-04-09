13-year-old playing with Nerf guns mistakenly killed with real gun, Arizona cops say

A teenager playing with Nerf guns died when a man mistakenly fired a real gun at him, Arizona police reported.

Earlric Reynolds, 13, died at a hospital after being shot around 1:15 p.m. Sunday, April 7, the Phoenix Police Department said in a news release.

Earlric and an 18-year-old man were playing with Nerf guns when the 18-year-old “pulled out a real gun and mistakenly fired,” fatally injuring the teen, police said.

The 18-year-old and others moved the teen to the parking lot of an apartment building, and the man hid the gun, police said.

He was arrested on charges of manslaughter, misconduct involving weapons and tampering with evidence, police said.

An investigation into the shooting continues, police said.

Pack of ‘wolf-type’ feral dogs rampages through community, California cops say

Accused serial peeper caught sneaking onto roof of Monterey hotel, California cops say

Remains of man not seen for nearly a year found in remote wetlands, Utah cops say