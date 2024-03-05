13-year-old injured in Saturday shooting in Akron; police investigating incident

A teenager was injured over the weekend in a shooting incident in Akron, police said Monday.

Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the 1100 block of Ericsson Avenue. Evidence of a shooting was found inside the home but no victim was initially identified. No other people were in the home either, police said.

A short time later, police were notified that a 13-year-old boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was privately transported to Summa Health Akron City Hospital.

Police said detectives are working to determine what led to the shooting and identify who else was involved or present during the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Anyone can provide anonymous information by texting TIPSCO to 274637 or downloading the Akron PD app and messaging Tips411.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Teen injured in Akron shooting on Ericsson Avenue