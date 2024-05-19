13-year-old girl reported missing out of South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) — A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing out of South Salt Lake, according to South Salt Lake Police.

Aliyah Samora, 13, ran away from her home at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, police said.

Aliyah Samora (Courtesy of South Salt Lake Police)

Samora is described as 5′ tall, 100 lbs, with long black hair, brown eyes, a nose ring, and a money sign tattoo on her right hand. She was reportedly last seen wearing gray pants, a gray sweater, and black shoes.

Samora is considered at-risk due to her age, police said.

“Please contact us if you have any information regarding her location,” SSLPD stated on social media. “The case number is LK24-15943.”

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post as more information becomes available.

