13-year-old girl missing from Huber Heights; Have you seen her?

Huber Heights police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Shelby Ledbetter was last seen at her house on Leston Avenue in Huber Heights around 9 p.m. on Thursday, May 30.

Police said she may be walking to Kettering.

Ledbetter is 5 feet tall and weighs 120 lbs. She had light brown hair and was last seen wearing dark green shorts and a gray sweatshirt. She also had a light blue backpack.

Due to her age and other factors in the investigation, police believe she could be in danger, according to a spokesperson for the Huber Heights Police Division.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or (937) 233-2080.



