13-year-old dies from apparent overdose in Spanaway

Just after 8 a.m. Friday paramedics responded to a Spanaway home where a 13-year-old boy who was not breathing.

The home is near 192nd Street East and 15th Avenue Court East.

Paramedics were unable to revive the boy and he was pronounced dead at the home. Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies were immediately called in to investigate because of the boy’s age.

Deputies found drug paraphernalia near the body and called in detectives and forensics.

It is believed the boy died from a narcotics overdose. Detectives are waiting on a warrant to search to home.

The boy did not live at the home but was staying with a relative overnight with his brothers.

The Sheriff’s Office tells us an adult male roommate of the homeowner was arrested on a warrant. However, there have been no arrests related to the boy’s death.