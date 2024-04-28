13-year-old dead after car crashes near Paducah; 3 hospitalized

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) news release, a 13-year-old is dead from a single-car accident Saturday morning outside of Paducah, Texas, which is about two hours south of Amarillo.

While traveling on County Road 404, about 1.9 miles east of Paducah, a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 14-year-old male teen with three teen passengers ranging from ages 13-15 went off the road into a ditch around 10:45 a.m. April 27. The car then rolled into a fence and a power pole before landing on its roof. At this point, DPS has not concluded why the vehicle left the highway.

The 13-year-old male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, with the driver and other two passengers taken to Childress Medical Center with incapacitating injuries. All the people in the vehicle were listed as being from Paducah.

The investigation by DPS of the crash is still ongoing, and DPS will not be releasing the names of the minors involved in this crash per department policy and courtesy to the families of those involved.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: DPS: Paducah teens injured, 1 dead after rollover crash April 27