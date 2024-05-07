13-year-old boys caught stealing two cars in a single day, Illinois police say

Two teens are accused of stealing multiple cars in a single day, Illinois police said.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary at about 4:45 p.m. May 4, according to a May 6 Facebook post from the Peoria Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found two 13-year-old boys who matched the description of the pair accused of stealing another car about a block away earlier that day, according to police.

As police approached the vehicle, the teensgot out of the vehicle and ran away, police said.

During the chase, one teen threw a large screwdriver on the ground, which officers recovered as evidence, according to police.

Both teens were arrested on charges of motor vehicle theft, criminal damage to property, burglary to a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, resisting police and possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.

They were taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center.

Peoria is about a 75-mile drive north from Springfield.

15-year-old fatally stabs mom’s boyfriend in the chest with butcher’s knife, cops say

11-year-old calls 911, says dad is ‘intoxicated’ and trying to fight him, WI cops say

12-year-old boy found in alley was killed by hit-and-run driver, Indiana cops say