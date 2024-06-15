13-year-old boy killed in West Side shooting

CHICAGO — An investigation is underway on Friday night after a teen boy was fatally shot on the city’s West Side.

According to Chicago police, the deadly shooting unfolded just before 8:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Independence Boulevard in North Lawndale.

Officers say the victim, a 13-year-old boy, was standing on a sidewalk in the area when an unknown individual opened fire.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to his head and was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and officers say no arrests have been made.

An investigation into the deadly shooting is now underway and authorities have not yet identified the victim killed.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact CPD Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251 or dial 911.

Those with information that could help authorities in their investigation can also leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can be filed anonymously.

