13-year-old assaulted by gang members dressed in blue, Santa Rosa police say

(KRON) — A 13-year-old walking to school was assaulted by two adults dressed in blue on Wednesday, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

Police arrived on scene and found the teenager knocked out near a puddle. It was reported that “several gang members” wearing blue clothing had jumped out of a vehicle and started punching and kicking him until he was knocked out. The suspects then fled the scene, police said.

Police said the teenager sustained injuries but did not require medical care at the time.

On Tuesday, the SRPD Gang Crimes Detectives Team obtained two search warrants and arrested two men believed to be the suspects of the assault. The investigation identified Joshua Bazan Ortiz, 19, of Santa Rosa and Victor Garcia-Roman, 25, of Windsor.

SRPD believe Ortiz to be the main primary aggressor, having punched the teenager multiple times and then kicked the victim in the head while he was on the ground. Using video evidence, Ortiz was also arrested 10 days prior to the assault for gang related graffiti sprayed at Roseland Elementary School.

Both Garcia-Roman and Ortiz were arrested for assault likely to cause great bodily injury, participating in a criminal street gang, and promoting/assisting a criminal street gang. Both suspects were booked at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility.

