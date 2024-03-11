13-year-old arrested for making several threats at Licking County schools, sheriff says

Authorities in Licking County arrested a 13-year-old Sunday accused of making social media posts threatening violence at several schools in the county.

The Newark Division of Police reported that schools including Newark High School, Heath High School and Lakewood High School received threats posted on social media Saturday,

Detectives with the Licking County Sheriff’s Office and the Heath Police Department identified the 13-year-old suspect and took them into custody. Law enforcement deemed the threat not credible, Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said in a Facebook post.

Police did not disclose whether the teen taken into custody was a student at any of the schools that received threats. Police have not said whether the teen will face any criminal charges stemming from the threats.

Thorp added that detectives and the FBI would continue investigating the incident.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Licking County Ohio teen arrested for making threats at several schools