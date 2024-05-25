13-year-old arrested after kicking a woman in the head in attempted robbery

(KRON) – A woman was kicked in the head during an attack by four suspects, according to Daly City Police Department.

The assault occurred at 7:39 p.m. on May 18. Daly City police officers were dispatched to Schwerin Street and Velasco Avenue due to the attack.

According to police, the victim was approached by the suspects. One of the suspects kicked her, causing the victim to fall to the ground, police said. Once the victim fell, she was subsequently kicked multiple times. One of the suspects kicked the victim in the head, according to Daly City PD.

The suspects reportedly attempted to steal her grocery bag. The suspects boarded a bus to flee the scene and were caught by police shortly after. A witness to the attack identified the aggressors.

The suspect responsible for kicking the victim in the head was identified as a 13-year-old San Francisco resident. The minor was arrested and booked into the Youth Services Center for attempted robbery and battery.

