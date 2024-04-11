13-year-old arrested, facing murder charge for January killing in Austin

Austin police arrested a 13-year-old in connection with what police believe was a "random" slaying in January in North Austin, a detective investigating the case said Thursday.

Austin police Detective Nicholas Gebhart said police believe the juvenile killed 21-year-old Francisco Muntufa Miranda on the evening of Jan. 8 at the Avalon Palms apartment complex at 9300 Northgate Blvd., but they do not know of a possible motive. The youth is facing a murder charge in the case.

"I still believe this is a random act of violence stemming from someone simply running into somebody else," Gebhart said.

Austin police Detective Nicholas Gebhart on Thursday announces the arrest of a 13-year-old in the Jan. 8 slaying of Francisco Muntufa Miranda as well as in a drive-by shooting in December.

Gebhart could not provide the name of the arrested youth because of the suspect being a juvenile.

Police arrested the youth March 26. Gebhart said the juvenile was involved in multiple other crimes, including a drive-by shooting in December. Police connected the juvenile to Miranda's slaying after finding multiple extended-capacity pistol magazines that were linked to the murder weapon while performing a search warrant of his home the day before his arrest.

The juvenile was charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the drive-by shooting at a gas station, where nine people had to take cover during the shooting, Gebhart said.

Police arrested another juvenile, who is 15 years old, for his part in the drive-by shooting. Gebhart said the drive-by started because of a dispute between two people. None of the nine innocent people who took cover during the shooting, including a 4-year-old, were injured.

In addition to the homicide unit, the Austin Police Department's gang suppression unit assisted in the investigation and arrest. Gebhart said the juveniles were not part of a "traditional" gang, but they were part of what police call a "hybrid" gang, which is typically seen among juveniles.

Gebhart said he expects police will find the juvenile is connected to multiple other crimes. The detective noted that "there does seem to be a high amount of violent crime being committed by juveniles in that North Austin area."

How the juvenile obtained the firearm is still a mystery, Gebhart said.

Police held a news conference in late February to ask for the public's help in locating Miranda's killer. Gebhart said on Thursday the public did not provide any assistance in making the arrest.

Ultimately, Gebhart said he hopes the arrest will "help bring some peace to Francisco's family."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Police arrest 13-year-old for 'random' North Austin murder