13-year-old arrested for allegedly threatening violence at several Ohio schools

A 13-year-old was arrested on Sunday for allegedly threatening violence at several Ohio schools.

Licking County Sheriff Randy Thorp said that they were made aware of possible threats to several Licking County schools, according to a social media post.

The Newark Division of Police also said that a social media post was made on Saturday, “threatening violence at Newark High School, Heath High School, and Lakewood High School.”

“Detectives with the Licking County Sheriff’s Office and the Heath Police Department worked together and identified a suspect,” he said. “Detectives arrested a thirteen-year-old student.”

The departments did not specify what school the student attends.

The sheriff’s office also said that the threats were “found to be not credible.”

Newark Police said all three schools will be in session on Monday.

Detectives and agents with the FBI are continuing the investigation.