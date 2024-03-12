13-year-old accused of shooting friend inside Rochester home

Rochester police have charged a 13-year-old boy accused of shooting a friend as the pair handled a rifle inside a Murray Street home in January.

Jamarion Porter, 15, was found dead after he was shot at least once inside 20 Murray St. on Jan. 4, said Capt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department. Officers were called to the home, near Jay Street, around 7:30 p.m.

Porter and a 13-year-old boy, whose name was not released, "were playing with a rifle when the gun discharged, striking and killing Porter," Bello said.

The teen has cooperated with police and turned himself in on Tuesday afternoon. He was charged with second-degree manslaughter, a felony, and is accused of recklessly causing his friend's death, Bello said.

Porter's death was initially considered a suspicious death but was later ruled a homicide by the Monroe County Medical Examiner's Office, Bello said.

The case will be adjudicated in Family Court. Police could not release further details about the case.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: 13-year-old accused of shooting friend inside Rochester NY home