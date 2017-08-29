    1 / 13

    AYANA Resort and Spa BALI

    All told, AYANA Resort and Spa BALI and its neighboring sister resort, RIMBA Jimbaran BALI, comprise a whopping 12 swimming pools. Each one is decidedly spectacular, but when it comes to front-row views of the Indian Ocean, AYANA's cliffside Ocean Beach Pool can't be beat. Dive in early to snag a spot for sunset, and bring your cocktail from the adjacent Rock Bar Bali.

    The 13 Most Jaw-Dropping Oceanview Hotel Pools

    AD spans the globe—Bali, South Africa, Mexico, Palm Beach!—to uncover the wildest, most plunge-worthy seaside hotel pools