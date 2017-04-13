13 New Lunch Items Were Added To The Starbucks Menu

From Delish

While most of us go to Starbucks for Frappuccinos and seasonal sensations like the Pink Drink, the coffee chain is about to branch out with totally different offerings. In the hopes of becoming a destination for more than just morning joe and afternoon pick-me-ups, Starbucks just launched a full lunch menu.

It's officially called the Mercato menu and, as Eater Chicago reports, it includes grab-and-go salads and sandwiches that are prepared at a local kitchen before getting delivered each morning.

So far, this new option is only available at shops in the Chicago area during a testing phase. But, if it's a hit with consumers, here's everything you can expect from lunchtime at your local Starbucks:

Nine hot and cold sandwiches designed to pair with four side salads.

One highlight is the Herbed Chicken & Fig Spread Sandwich, which layers herbed chicken breast with arugula, whole-grain mustard ricotta, and fig spread on Ficelle bread. The sandwiches range from $5 to $8, which isn't bad for lunch in the city. Side salads are a little pricier for their size, going for $5 to $6 each.

View photos Photo credit: Starbucks More

Four protein-packed, entree-size salads.

The most exciting of the bunch is the Seared Steak & Mango Salad, which features seared flank steak, minted mango, pickled onion, cucumbers, and carrot slaw over rice noodles, and chopped peanuts - all served on top of romaine lettuce with red curry vinaigrette. These larger salads are priced between $8 and $9.

View photos Photo credit: Starbucks More

In addition to having the meals prepared at local kitchens, Starbucks is also going the extra mile to make sure that your food is at its best when you buy it. For salads, the dressing rest at the bottom of the bowl, preventing your greens from getting soggy. Also, excess food left over at the end of the day will be donated nightly to the community through Starbucks FoodShare.

There's no word yet on whether or not the new menu will make an appearance at Starbucks locations worldwide, but chances are, if the menu performs well enough in Chicago, we'll soon see the Mercato menu everywhere.

Follow Delish on Instagram.

You Might Also Like