13 low-cost and free things to do in March in Albuquerque

Mar. 1—St. Patrick's Day may get all of the attention, but there's lots of fun to be had in Albuquerque this month, including Easter activities.

To compile this list, I sorted through pages of events on Google, abqtodo.com, Reddit and Facebook in search of a variety of low- and no-cost events happening in March in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque Law-La-Palooza: Free Legal Fair

Attorneys specializing in civil and family law will be on hand offering free consultations on landlord/tenant issues, bankruptcy, wills, power of attorney, public benefits, contracts, immigration, divorce, child and spousal support, divorce and kinship guardianship to name a few. Civil law consultations will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 pm., and family law consultations will be available from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Bilingual attorneys will be available, and an ASL interpreter can be requested by calling 1-877-266-9861, or by emailing legalclimics@nmlegalaid.com.

LOCATION: Cesar Chavez Community Center, 7505 Kathryn SE #5260

HOURS: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 1

COST: Free

Indigenous Education Curriculum Fair

The Institute for American Indian Education, Native American Community Academy Inspired School Network and Indigenous Wisdom Curriculum will host a curriculum fair at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. The fair will include presentations on current curriculum projects and resources. Educators, administrators and community members are invited to attend.

LOCATION: Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, 2401 12th NW

HOURS: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. March 2

COST: Free

Star Party at Rio Grande Nature Center State Park

Join members of the Albuquerque Astronomical Society for stargazing. Starting indoors, society members will discuss what can be seen in the winter evening sky, then step outside to get a look at Jupiter, Uranus, Orion, Leo Ursa Major and more through telescopes, weather permitting.

LOCATION: 2901 Candelaria NW

HOURS: 6 p.m.-9 p.m. March 2

COST: $3 per vehicle, exact cash or check only. Free for RGNC permit holders and NM State Parks annual permit holders.

Dr. Seuss's Birthday Party

Celebrate the beloved children's author with games, crafts and reading aloud to dogs. This event is designed for ages 3 to 9 and their families.

LOCATION: Main Library, 501 Copper NW

HOURS: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 2

COST: Free

Cool Season Vegetables

Local master gardener Cathryn Campbell will cover basic steps for preparing a garden, climate issues and zones, growing conditions for cold hardy vegetables, when to plant, when to harvest and a list of cool season plants.

LOCATION: South Broadway Library, 1025 Broadway SE

HOURS: 10:30 a.m.-Noon, March 2

COST: Free

Albuquerque Concert Band

Enjoy music ranging from masterpieces to movie musical numbers. Conductor John Sanks is joined by the University of New Mexico Professor of Music and Director of Bands Emily Moss.

LOCATION: El Dorado High School, 11300 Montgomery NE

HOURS: 3-4 p.m., March 3

COST: Free

Lotus Sound Bath at The Cathedral of St. John

This instrumental experience uses quartz singing bowls, gongs and cymbals with the aim of rebalancing both the mind and body. Bring your yoga mat or simply enjoy sitting and listening to the tranquil sounds.

LOCATION: The Cathedral of St. John, 318 Silver SW

HOURS: 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., March 4

COST: Free, but donations are appreciated

McTeggart Irish Dancers

Gear up for St. Patrick's Day with the McTeggart Irish Dancers. The McTeggart School of Irish Dance was founded in 1939 in Cork, Ireland.

LOCATION: Rudolfo Anaya Library, 7704 Second NW

HOURS: 2-4 p.m., March 9

COST: Free

Osuna University: Container Gardening

Milton McLain will go over the ins and outs of container gardening, sharing tips and tricks to help container gardeners succeed. McLain has a background in gardening from working at Osuna Nursery and at his own business, McLain Greenhouses.

LOCATION: Osuna Nursery, 501 Osuna NE

HOURS: 11 a.m.-noon, March 16

COST: Free

Treasures of the Earth Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Expo

Explore scores of vendors offering mineral specimens, slabs, jewelry, cabochons, beads, fossils, petrified wood, tools and equipment. There will be door prizes, silent auctions, junior tables and displays.

LOCATION: Creative Arts Building at Expo New Mexico State Fairgrounds, 300 San Pedro NE

HOURS: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, March 15-17

COST:

Friday: $2

Saturday and Sunday: $5

Children 12 and under: Free

Easter Bunny pictures

Visit the Easter Bunny at Cottonwod Mall and Coronado Center. Appointments are booked in 15-minute increments between March 1 and March 30.

LOCATION:

Cottonwood Mall: 10000 Coors Bypass NW, 505-897-6571

Coronado Center: 6600 Menaul NE, 505-855-7780

HOURS: Reserve a spot between 2 and 4:15 p.m., March 1-30

COST: Packages start at $19.99

Faith Lutheran Church Family Egg Hunt

Long-time local weatherman Steve Stucker will give a brief message followed by inflatables, crafts, games and Easter egg stations.

LOCATION: 10000 Spain NE

HOURS: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 30

COST: Free

Rabbit Run and Easter Egg Hunt

Stroll, jog, sprint or hop along this 5-kilometer trail around Los Poblanos Fields Open Space. There will also be an Easter egg hunt for 2,000 eggs hidden throughout a marked area. A special prize will be awarded for the best Easter-themed costume.

LOCATION: Los Poblanos Fields Open Space, 6000-6018 Los Poblanos Field Trails

HOURS: Race Day packet pickup starts at 8 a.m.; Egg hunt begins at 10 a.m. March 30

COST:

Race: Early bird special $35, after March 16 price increases

Easter egg hunt: $6