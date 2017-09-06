    Make it 13: Indians beat White Sox 9-4 for 13th straight win

    JAY COHEN
    Cleveland Indians third base coach Mike Sarbaugh, left, greets Jose Ramirez at third after Ramirez's home run off Chicago White Sox's David Holmberg during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jose Ramirez hit two more homers, Austin Jackson also connected and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 9-4 on Tuesday night for their 13th straight victory, the longest run by a major league team this season.

    Danny Salazar got just two outs in his return from right elbow inflammation, but Cleveland's deep bullpen took over from there. Seven relievers combined for 8 1/3 scoreless innings as the Indians moved within one of their franchise-record 14-game win streak last year.

    Jackson and Ramirez hit back-to-back homers during Cleveland's three-run first against David Holmberg (2-4). Ramirez added another solo shot in the second, and the AL Central leaders went ahead to stay on Greg Allen's tiebreaking, two-run double in the third. Yan Gomes tacked on a three-run shot in the ninth.