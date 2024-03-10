13 high school students prepare for second annual TEDxSFSD talks

Thirteen high school students from across the Sioux Falls School District are getting ready to take the stage and share their “ideas worth spreading” in the second annual TEDx Sioux Falls Youth event.

The students have been rehearsing their TED talks with district staff and community mentors for several weeks in anticipation of the event, set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 23rd in the Jefferson High School auditorium. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults.

These 13 students were chosen from a group of 41 applicants from the four high schools, and their speeches and topics were evaluated by a group of high school teachers for the event.

JHS freshman academy and former TEDx presenter Todd Novak gives critiques of Lincoln high school student Arthur Tao’s presentation on Monday, March 4, 2024 at Edison Middle School in Sioux Falls.

Todd Novak, JHS freshman academy coordinator and a former TEDx presenter himself, said the district has some exceptionally talented students.

“The TEDx Sioux Falls Youth event is a journey like none other,” he said. “These students are really working hard to create a presentation that is inspiring and unforgettable.”

Their big ideas range from the future of art and artificial intelligence, personal stories of race and identity, and tales of courage and memories. Here’s the full lineup:

Alivia Lampe, Jefferson High School: “Art Speaks For Me When Words Can’t”

Angeth Mayen, Jefferson High School: “Courage in the Face of Inconvenience”

Arthur Tao, Lincoln High School: “Not a Moment Wasted”

Betelihiem Tecleab, Jefferson High School: “Education is Liberation”

Edom Hiruy, Jefferson High School: “Mind Over Black”

Isabella Krunitzky, Lincoln High School: “Blind from the Inside”

Kennedy Miller, Roosevelt High School: “Who Am I? I Am Indigenous”

Molly Riffle, Lincoln High School: “Just Another Memory”

Rebekah Kane, Jefferson High School: “Living in Your Season of Life”

Sophie Spier, Washington High School: “The Beauty of a Third Place”

Sureh San, Washington High School: “The Potential of AI”

Tammy Tran, Lincoln High School: “Overstimulation: The Epidemic of Society”

Tarrent Frye, Lincoln High School: “The Spark of Programming”

Roosevelt student Kennedy Miller practices her presentation on Monday, March 4, 2024 at Edison Middle School in Sioux Falls.

Miller’s talk will cover her Indigenous, Eastern Shoshone identity.

“When I was really little, people would ask me, ‘What are you?’ I’m half-Indigenous,” Miller said. People would tell Miller, “‘You don’t look Indigenous. You look really white,’” or that she was adopted.

“This is really just my journey to try and claim that back, to be able to bring inspiration to others to figure out their culture, and figure out what makes them, them,” Miller said. “By bringing awareness to culture, we can maybe open up more opportunities for people to go visit their reservations, see where they’ve come from, and how they built their culture altogether.”

Lincoln student Molly Riffle talks about her presentation on Monday, March 4, 2024 at Edison Middle School in Sioux Falls.

Riffle’s talk will cover how sometimes in life, people don’t cherish being in the moment, she said. That’s something she’s learned to do more of over the years as a trumpet player in the Lincoln High School marching band, especially at big competitions like the Bands of America Iowa Regional Championship in Waukee, Iowa on Sept. 24, 2022.

That day, the band was the first to perform in the preliminary at 11:45 a.m. after leaving Sioux Falls at 4 a.m. that morning, and they were also the last to perform in finals at 10:15 p.m., according to the Lincoln High School Statesman.

“It’s such a big deal. You represent your town, the state, the whole Midwest. It’s like you have this big light that shines on you,” Riffle said. “I want to put (the audience) in that day with the times, with the details, so they can feel it and realize why that was important to me.”

Lincoln student Isabella Krunitzky receives feedback on her presentation on Monday, March 4, 2024 at Edison Middle School in Sioux Falls.

Superintendent Jane Stavem said in a press release that she’s inspired each time she engages in deep conversation with students, and that the TEDx event will give them a powerful opportunity to connect with the community.

“I hope parents, community members, and business owners will join us to learn what is on the minds of our future leaders,” she said.

TED is a nonprofit that gives speakers a platform to share short talks that spark conversation, connection and community. TEDx denotes an independently organized event. TEDx events in Sioux Falls are licensed by Thadeus Giedd, with the Sioux Falls Public Schools Education Foundation as the sole sponsor for this event.

