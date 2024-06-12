Here are 13 farmers markets in Pierce, Thurston counties for local produce, bite of lunch
By now, as summer teases the South Sound with its sunny skies but still under-70-degree days, the region’s myriad farmers markets have cropped up on streets and in parks. You can find a local food source almost every day of the week.
The Proctor Farmers Market celebrates its 30th season. Tacoma Farmers Market, established 1990, hosts just its Broadway market this year.
Find more fresh produce, lunch or dinner, snacks to-go, flowers and in some cases local arts and crafts, too, in Puyallup, Gig Harbor, Steilacoom and Lakewood, as well as downtown Orting and Yelm. A few start later this month. Many also offer live music.
To our south, Olympia continues its reign as one of the preeminent year-round options. High season, from May to October, means four straight days of markets, Thursday-Sunday (find it under Saturday, which is the consistent day each month).
Find our guide to all the markets in Pierce and Thurston counties, organized by day, below. Note that Thursday markets skip the Fourth of July.
TUESDAY
LAKEWOOD FARMERS MARKET
▪ Fort Steilacoom Park, cityoflakewood.us/FarmersMarket
▪ June 4-Sept. 17, 2-7 p.m.
SUNRISE VILLAGE FARMERS MARKET
▪ Sunrise Village, 156th and Meridian East, mysunrisevillage.com/events/villagefarmersmarket
▪ July 9-Aug. 13, 4-8 p.m. (summer concert series 6-8 p.m.)
WEDNESDAY
STEILACOOM FARMERS MARKET
▪ Downtown Steilacoom (near the post office and The Bair), townofsteilacoom.org/267/Farmers-Market
▪ June 12-Aug. 28 (no market July 3), 3-7 p.m.
THURSDAY
TACOMA FARMERS MARKET
▪ Broadway from 9th to 11th, tacomafarmersmarket.com
▪ May 2-Oct. 31, 10 a.m.3- p.m.
WATERFRONT FARMERS MARKET (GIG HARBOR)
▪ Skansie Brothers Park, waterfrontfarmersmarket.org
▪ June 6-Aug. 29, 1-6 p.m.
DUPONT FARMERS MARKET
▪ Clocktower Park, 1400 Palisade Blvd., dupontwa.gov/566/Farmers-Market
▪ June 27-Sept. 5 (no market Aug. 22), 3-7 p.m.
FRIDAY
ORTING VALLEY FARMERS MARKET
▪ North Park, Calistoga Street and Washington Avenue, ortingvalleyfarmersmarket.com
▪ June 7-Aug. 23, 3-7 p.m.
SATURDAY
OLYMPIA FARMERS MARKET
▪ 700 Capitol Way N., olympiafarmersmarket.com
▪ Thursday-Sunday April 4-Oct. 27
▪ Holiday Schedule: weekends only Nov-Dec., Winter: Saturday only Jan.-March
PROCTOR FARMERS MARKET
▪ North 27th and North Proctor, proctorfarmersmarket.com
▪ March 30-Dec. 21, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
▪ Winter Season 2025: Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
PUYALLUP FARMERS MARKET
▪ Pioneer Park, puyallupmainstreet.com/puyallup-farmers-market
▪ April 20-Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
YELM FARMERS MARKET
▪ Yelm Community Center (between 1st and 2nd), yelmfarmersmarket.com
▪ May 4-Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
TENINO FARMERS MARKET
▪ Olympia Street, teninofarmersmarket.org
▪ May 4-Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
SUNDAY
TUMWATER FARMERS MARKET
▪ Peter G. Schmidt Elementary School (Capital and Dennis), thetumwaterfarmersmarket.com
▪ June 9-Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.