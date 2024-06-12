Here are 13 farmers markets in Pierce, Thurston counties for local produce, bite of lunch

Kristine Sherred
·2 min read

By now, as summer teases the South Sound with its sunny skies but still under-70-degree days, the region’s myriad farmers markets have cropped up on streets and in parks. You can find a local food source almost every day of the week.

The Proctor Farmers Market celebrates its 30th season. Tacoma Farmers Market, established 1990, hosts just its Broadway market this year.

Find more fresh produce, lunch or dinner, snacks to-go, flowers and in some cases local arts and crafts, too, in Puyallup, Gig Harbor, Steilacoom and Lakewood, as well as downtown Orting and Yelm. A few start later this month. Many also offer live music.

To our south, Olympia continues its reign as one of the preeminent year-round options. High season, from May to October, means four straight days of markets, Thursday-Sunday (find it under Saturday, which is the consistent day each month).

Find our guide to all the markets in Pierce and Thurston counties, organized by day, below. Note that Thursday markets skip the Fourth of July.

TUESDAY

LAKEWOOD FARMERS MARKET

Fort Steilacoom Park, cityoflakewood.us/FarmersMarket

June 4-Sept. 17, 2-7 p.m.

SUNRISE VILLAGE FARMERS MARKET

Sunrise Village, 156th and Meridian East, mysunrisevillage.com/events/villagefarmersmarket

July 9-Aug. 13, 4-8 p.m. (summer concert series 6-8 p.m.)

WEDNESDAY

STEILACOOM FARMERS MARKET

Downtown Steilacoom (near the post office and The Bair), townofsteilacoom.org/267/Farmers-Market

June 12-Aug. 28 (no market July 3), 3-7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Farmers markets are one of your easiest bets to snag pints of the region’s finest berries. Strawberry season began in earnest in June.
Farmers markets are one of your easiest bets to snag pints of the region’s finest berries. Strawberry season began in earnest in June.

TACOMA FARMERS MARKET

Broadway from 9th to 11th, tacomafarmersmarket.com

May 2-Oct. 31, 10 a.m.3- p.m.

WATERFRONT FARMERS MARKET (GIG HARBOR)

Skansie Brothers Park, waterfrontfarmersmarket.org

June 6-Aug. 29, 1-6 p.m.

DUPONT FARMERS MARKET

Clocktower Park, 1400 Palisade Blvd., dupontwa.gov/566/Farmers-Market

June 27-Sept. 5 (no market Aug. 22), 3-7 p.m.

Skansie Brothers Park, shown here during an outdoor movie night in 2021, makes a fine location for Gig Harbor’s Thursday afternoon farmers market.
Skansie Brothers Park, shown here during an outdoor movie night in 2021, makes a fine location for Gig Harbor’s Thursday afternoon farmers market.

FRIDAY

ORTING VALLEY FARMERS MARKET

North Park, Calistoga Street and Washington Avenue, ortingvalleyfarmersmarket.com

June 7-Aug. 23, 3-7 p.m.

SATURDAY

OLYMPIA FARMERS MARKET

700 Capitol Way N., olympiafarmersmarket.com

Thursday-Sunday April 4-Oct. 27

Holiday Schedule: weekends only Nov-Dec., Winter: Saturday only Jan.-March

Signe Feeney picks a bouquet with help from Constellation Farm co-owner Jonathan Berger on Thursday, April 4, opening day of high season at Olympia Farmers Market.
Signe Feeney picks a bouquet with help from Constellation Farm co-owner Jonathan Berger on Thursday, April 4, opening day of high season at Olympia Farmers Market.

PROCTOR FARMERS MARKET

North 27th and North Proctor, proctorfarmersmarket.com

March 30-Dec. 21, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Winter Season 2025: Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

PUYALLUP FARMERS MARKET

Pioneer Park, puyallupmainstreet.com/puyallup-farmers-market

April 20-Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

YELM FARMERS MARKET

Yelm Community Center (between 1st and 2nd), yelmfarmersmarket.com

May 4-Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

TENINO FARMERS MARKET

Olympia Street, teninofarmersmarket.org

May 4-Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Puyallup Farmers Market remains a summer favorite, with vendors and customers filling Pioneer Park every Saturday.
The Puyallup Farmers Market remains a summer favorite, with vendors and customers filling Pioneer Park every Saturday.

SUNDAY

TUMWATER FARMERS MARKET

Peter G. Schmidt Elementary School (Capital and Dennis), thetumwaterfarmersmarket.com

June 9-Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.