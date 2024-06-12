Here are 13 farmers markets in Pierce, Thurston counties for local produce, bite of lunch

By now, as summer teases the South Sound with its sunny skies but still under-70-degree days, the region’s myriad farmers markets have cropped up on streets and in parks. You can find a local food source almost every day of the week.

The Proctor Farmers Market celebrates its 30th season. Tacoma Farmers Market, established 1990, hosts just its Broadway market this year.

Find more fresh produce, lunch or dinner, snacks to-go, flowers and in some cases local arts and crafts, too, in Puyallup, Gig Harbor, Steilacoom and Lakewood, as well as downtown Orting and Yelm. A few start later this month. Many also offer live music.

To our south, Olympia continues its reign as one of the preeminent year-round options. High season, from May to October, means four straight days of markets, Thursday-Sunday (find it under Saturday, which is the consistent day each month).

Find our guide to all the markets in Pierce and Thurston counties, organized by day, below. Note that Thursday markets skip the Fourth of July.

TUESDAY

LAKEWOOD FARMERS MARKET

▪ Fort Steilacoom Park, cityoflakewood.us/FarmersMarket

▪ June 4-Sept. 17, 2-7 p.m.

SUNRISE VILLAGE FARMERS MARKET

▪ Sunrise Village, 156th and Meridian East, mysunrisevillage.com/events/villagefarmersmarket

▪ July 9-Aug. 13, 4-8 p.m. (summer concert series 6-8 p.m.)

WEDNESDAY

STEILACOOM FARMERS MARKET

▪ Downtown Steilacoom (near the post office and The Bair), townofsteilacoom.org/267/Farmers-Market

▪ June 12-Aug. 28 (no market July 3), 3-7 p.m.

THURSDAY

Farmers markets are one of your easiest bets to snag pints of the region’s finest berries. Strawberry season began in earnest in June.

TACOMA FARMERS MARKET

▪ Broadway from 9th to 11th, tacomafarmersmarket.com

▪ May 2-Oct. 31, 10 a.m.3- p.m.

WATERFRONT FARMERS MARKET (GIG HARBOR)

▪ Skansie Brothers Park, waterfrontfarmersmarket.org

▪ June 6-Aug. 29, 1-6 p.m.

DUPONT FARMERS MARKET

▪ Clocktower Park, 1400 Palisade Blvd., dupontwa.gov/566/Farmers-Market

▪ June 27-Sept. 5 (no market Aug. 22), 3-7 p.m.

Skansie Brothers Park, shown here during an outdoor movie night in 2021, makes a fine location for Gig Harbor’s Thursday afternoon farmers market.

FRIDAY

ORTING VALLEY FARMERS MARKET

▪ North Park, Calistoga Street and Washington Avenue, ortingvalleyfarmersmarket.com

▪ June 7-Aug. 23, 3-7 p.m.

SATURDAY

OLYMPIA FARMERS MARKET

▪ 700 Capitol Way N., olympiafarmersmarket.com

▪ Thursday-Sunday April 4-Oct. 27

▪ Holiday Schedule: weekends only Nov-Dec., Winter: Saturday only Jan.-March

Signe Feeney picks a bouquet with help from Constellation Farm co-owner Jonathan Berger on Thursday, April 4, opening day of high season at Olympia Farmers Market.

PROCTOR FARMERS MARKET

▪ North 27th and North Proctor, proctorfarmersmarket.com

▪ March 30-Dec. 21, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

▪ Winter Season 2025: Jan. 11, Feb. 8, March 8, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

PUYALLUP FARMERS MARKET

▪ Pioneer Park, puyallupmainstreet.com/puyallup-farmers-market

▪ April 20-Oct. 12, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

YELM FARMERS MARKET

▪ Yelm Community Center (between 1st and 2nd), yelmfarmersmarket.com

▪ May 4-Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

TENINO FARMERS MARKET

▪ Olympia Street, teninofarmersmarket.org

▪ May 4-Sept. 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Puyallup Farmers Market remains a summer favorite, with vendors and customers filling Pioneer Park every Saturday.

SUNDAY

TUMWATER FARMERS MARKET

▪ Peter G. Schmidt Elementary School (Capital and Dennis), thetumwaterfarmersmarket.com

▪ June 9-Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.