13 dogs, 2 birds killed in residential fire that led to high levels of carbon monoxide

A residential fire in Iowa City on Monday killed 13 dogs and two birds.

Firefighters were called to 2007 Bancroft Drive at around 8 p.m. June 17 on reports from MidAmerican of a carbon monoxide problem, according to a news release from the Iowa City Fire Department. Responders found the house with high levels of carbon monoxide, likely due to a lack of oxygen that also extinguished the fire.

One dog was rescued from the residence and given life-saving measures. The other 15 animals were found dead inside the building.

While no people were reported injured, American Red Cross did provide temporary housing to two displaced residents.

The fire did an estimated $3,000 in damage. The Iowa City Fire Marshal is investigating.

Ryan Magalhães is a reporter for the Register. Reach them at rmagalhaes@dmreg.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: 15 animals killed in fire that led to high levels of carbon monoxide