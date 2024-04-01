17 April Fools’ Day food deals that are no joke

Love any excuse to score a discount? Of course you do — you’re no fool!

Deal lovers have yet another opportunity to rejoice on April 1 (aka April Fools’ Day), when many restaurants and food brands are rolling out special promotions to celebrate the funniest day of the year.

So quit messing around and get ready to chase down as many delicious deals as you can. And no, we’re not joking.

Bar Louie

Bar Louie is pouring half-price martinis all day long on April 1. Pricing and participation can vary.

Dairy Queen

Between April 1 — 14, Dairy Queen customers can take advantage of a buy one Blizzard Treat, get one free (of equal or lesser value) deal in the chain’s app.

Dave & Buster’s

Kids eat free at Dave & Buster’s through April 15! When you buy an adult food item for $11.99 or more, you’ll get a free kids meal and a $5 Power Card.

Dylan’s Candy Bar

On April 1, Dylan’s Candy Bar is offering TODAY.com readers 20% off a full-price purchase using the code APR20 while supplies last. The offer can’t be combined with other discounts and excludes fudge, candy cakes, BashCakes and cotton candy cakes. If you spend $50 or more, you’ll also score free standard shipping.

Firehouse Subs

April 1 just so happens to be the last day of Firehouse Subs’ Sweet Meal Deal, which includes two medium subs, two chips and two small drinks for $16. The offer is valid in the chain’s app or on its website but not in restaurants or with third-party delivery.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

TODAY.com readers can score a sweet deal at GourmetGiftBaskets.com to celebrate the goofiest day of the year. The site is offering readers 30% off through April 30 using the code FOOLTODAY. The offer excludes flowers and same-day deliveries.

Goodles

To celebrate April Fools’ Day, Goodles is giving customers 20% off for 24 hours on April 1 with the code JKLOL. You can save on the brand’s better-for-you macaroni and cheese (including the new gluten-free variety) and pasta.

Insomnia Cookies

Insomnia Cookies is selling its Classic cookies for just $1 in-store (just show the app to score the deal) or when you place a local delivery order on the app. There’s a maximum of three uses per order.

Krispy Kreme

On April 1, Krispy Kreme customers can score an Original Glazed Dozen for $4.01 when they buy any other dozen. The offer is available at participating shops in the U.S. and is subject to product availability. Guests are limited to two redemptions each in-shop and drive-thru, and one redemption per guest online for pickup when using the promo code APRILFOOLS on the Krispy Kreme app or website.

Potbelly

Between April 1 — 7, Potbelly perks members who buy an Original or Big sandwich will receive a free Original sandwich on their next visit (within seven days). Each member is limited to one freebie and the offer can be redeemed online, in the app or in-store.

Round Table Pizza

In honor of April Fools’ Day, Round Table Pizza customers can get $5 off a large or extra large pizza at participating locations using the code APRIL1.

Shipley Do-Nuts

Between April 1 — 7, Shipley Do-Nuts loyalty members can get the chain’s new limited-edition doughnut for free with any purchase.

Sprinkles

Craving something sweet on April Fool’s Day? Sprinkles is giving TODAY.com readers 10% off using the code 10OFFTODAY, which is valid for national ship and local orders — kiosk, pickup, web and delivery web orders.

Stellar Snacks

Stellar Snacks, a woman-owned bakery, is giving TODAY.com readers 15% off sitewide on April 1 using the code TODAY15.

The Cheesecake Factory

If you’re signed up for The Cheesecake Factory’s Cheesecake Rewards program by April 1, you’ll earn one of the following rewards on April Fools’ Day:

Free slice of cheesecake

$10 off $40

$5 off $25

Free whole cheesecake

Free slice of cheesecake for a year

The reward can be redeemed by April 16, and if you score the free slice of cheesecake for a year, you’ll get one slice each month.

Customers who sign up on April 1 will get a reward for 50% off any slice of cheesecake or layer cake with any food or drink purchase. The offer can be redeemed while dining in or on to-go and DoorDash orders.

Tiff’s Treats

Tiff’s Treats is serving up a deal and a joke on April Fools’ Day. The cookie delivery company is offering 20% off sitewide on April 1, and customers can even check out the brand’s new “discreet packaging” here. The boxes are labeled “lice shampoo," “adult diapers,” “spelling tests” and more and are meant to protect cookie deliveries. (But April Fools’! They’re not real. The deal is, though!)

White Castle

For the entire month of April, White Castle is offering 10% off when you spend $30 in gift cards inside the restaurant.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com