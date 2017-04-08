13 Amazing Photos From The First Moon Landing

In 1961, President John F. Kennedy gave NASA a mission: send a man to the Moon before the decade was up, and NASA responded by doing exactly that.

In a speech to Congress, President Kennedy called for "longer strides" a comment Neil Armstrong evoked eight years later when he said, "One small step for man, one giant leap for man kind." Kennedy had been assassinated nearly six years prior, but his vision for the future of space exploration had clearly lived on.

The Apollo 11 crew was chosen and trained extensively by NASA before they went on their mission, but it all happened in a mere seven months after NASA made the decision to go ahead with a manned trip to the Moon. NASA selected astronauts Neil Armstrong (mission commander), Michael Collins and Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin to man the mission.

Photo: NASA

The crew trained for months, they even practiced simple tasks, like using the ladder that would be attached to the lunar module during their mission.

Photo: NASA

They practiced setting up the camera that eventually was used to broadcast the landing to half a billion people on Earth.

