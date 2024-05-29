13,000 ecstasy pills found during search of Texarkana residence

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) — The Texarkana Police Department arrested a man after discovering more than 13,000 ecstasy pills and nearly 25 pounds of methamphetamine.

According to a release, Texarkana PD arrested 44-year-old Timothy Brooks at a residence on Skyline Boulevard on May 23.

Mugshot of Timothy Brooks, courtesy of the Bowie County Jail

Members of the Special Investigations Unit and the Miller County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant and reportedly seized nearly 25 pounds of methamphetamine, more than 13,000 ecstasy pills, several pounds of marijuana and a stolen pistol.

Brooks was taken to the Bi-State Jail and additional charges related to the drugs will be filed, Texarkana PD said.

