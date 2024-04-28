12th OWI arrest for Wisconsin man pulled over on I-41 in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from western Wisconsin was arrested on his 12th OWI charge on Saturday evening when a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper pulled him over on I-41 in Outagamie County.

According to a release from WisDOT by the Wisconsin State Patrol Northeast Region Fond du Lac Post, 58-year-old Jon Miner was stopped by a Trooper on I-41 at Highway 55 for a speed violation around 7:30 p.m. on April 27.

Miner, who is from Tomah, was subsequently arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, 12th offense.

During the traffic stop, the Trooper reportedly noticed signs of impairment. After conducting standardized field sobriety tests, Miner was placed under arrest and taken to a local hospital for an evidentiary blood test before being taken and booked into the Outagamie County Jail.

No other information was provided.

