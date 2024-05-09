127,000 power outages reported in North Carolina amid heavy winds, tornado threat: Map it

Cars navigate an intersection without stop lights due to widespread power outages in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina on December 24, 2022.

Over 127,000 people were without power in North Carolina Wednesday evening where tornado warnings were set in several counties due to severe weather.

Damaging winds of up to 70 mph and hail up to 2 inches were forecast for the Piedmont, Sandhills and Coastal Plains areas as intense storms moved across the state's central region.

A tornado warning – which indicate conditions are ripe for tornadoes to form – was issued for Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties and expired at 3:45 p.m. local time.

Around 43,000 outages were reported in Gaston County and 58,000 in Mecklenburg County, according to USA TODAY's power outage tracker. More than 8,000 were reported in Cleveland County, 4,500 in Cabarrus County and 2,700 in Montgomery County.

Uncertainty on the severe threat remains for Thursday and is highly dependent on how the storms evolve early Thursday morning.



If storms are able to develop, then they will be capable of damaging winds and large hail. (2/2) #NCwx pic.twitter.com/JB1eBEtDGm — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) May 8, 2024

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect until 10 p.m. Wednesday in several counties throughout southeast North Carolina and and northeast South Carolina.

The threat of the weather of Thursday depends on how storms evolve Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service but more damaging winds and large hail are possible.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Power outage map in North Carolina shows 127,000 impacted amid storms