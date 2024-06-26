125 years ago: A big ol’ barrel of whiskey made its way to an O’Fallon hotel

Looking back at stories that appeared in the O’Fallon Progress 125, 100, 75, and 50 years ago:

125 years ago, June 30, 1899

“The Jumbo barrel of old Bourbon whiskey arrived at the Central Saturday.

“The barrel standing on end is about 5 feet high and lying down about 4 feet. It contains 175 gallons and weighs 1,640 lbs.

“It contains enough of tangle foot to make the entire community happy. It costs you nothing to look at it, but there is a small fee attached to the pleasure of trying to surround it.

“See Quinn about it.”

(The Central hotel and bar was located at the southwest corner of First and Lincoln, the site of present-day Steven Mueller Florist.)

100 years ago, June 26, 1924

“The finding of three sets of women’s wearing apparel in a ditch beside a lane leading to the home of Ralph Pierce, one mile southwest of this city, is a puzzle which Sheriff Martin Schnipper and his staff are trying to unravel.

“The mystery is one of the most baffling that has come to the attention of the authorities who are working hard in an effort to clear it up.

“According to reports the Pierce family heard piercing screams of women late Thursday night but ignored them as the lane leading to the residence is frequented by couples at night, having the reputation of being a favorite retreat for “spooners” due to its loneliness.

“The following morning Pierce investigated and at a point about half a mile from the house came across the clothing which was strewn about a circular spot where the wheat had been trampled.

“He also picked up the picture of a man and a woman which had been torn into pieces and he also found bits of a letter “which had been torn up.

“Pierce took possession of the articles and reported his find to Deputy Sheriff Charles Ahrens, of this city.

“When found, the clothing was turned inside out. The assortment included three dresses, corresponding undergarments and shoes—all women’s and indications point to the fact that it constituted three complete outfits. The clothing is of an inexpensive variety of a style worn by younger women. One outer garment is a “house dress” while the other two are of a more formal type.

“Parts of the letter were pieced together and revealed the names of “Lillian Holt” and “Mary A. Good.” The bits of paper, badly charred, showing an effort had been made to destroy them, are believed to be part of a love epistle, written by Lillian Holt to the Good girl.

“Nothing was written on the photography, all pieces of which were found. The girl appears to be in the 20’s and the man of about the same age, both good-looking. The picture is of the postcard type.

“The sheriff also was informed that the receipts given by a Black & White Taxicab Company, a St. Louis concern, was found near the scene. While several theories are advanced nothing has come to light to clear the finding of the clothing.

“The screams heard by Pierce lead the authorities to believe that the girls were taken to the isolated place and criminally attacked by their escorts. None of the clothing bears signs of having been torn off the wearers by violence, however.

“Another theory is that the girls had disrobed themselves and were surprised by someone, fleeing nude in their anxiety to get away.”

75 years ago, June 30, 1949

“Although there are no definite past figures available, predictions are that the present wheat crop now being harvested in this area will run to record proportions, judging from the heavy receipt of grain at the Oberbeck elevator (in O’Fallon).

“Up to yesterday, there was a continuous stream of trucks loaded with the golden grain for delivery at the local elevator.

“Elmer Keck, manager, reports that the daily receipts have been averaging 10,000 bushels a day while on several occasions it went as high as 15,000.

“Early estimates on the wheat crop were pessimistic, but once the harvest began, the farmers were pleased to find that the wheat is running about 25 to 30 bushels per acre and tipping the scales at an average of 58 pounds.

“Arthur Knobeloch was the first to bring wheat here when harvesting got underway.

“This was exceedingly dry and weighed 62 pounds to the bushel. Early top price on the grain was $1.80 while yesterday it was $1.76.

“Predictions are that receipts locally will by far exceed last year’s record which was somewhat above 100,000 bushels.”

(The elevator was located at 320 W. State, the present site of Circle K.)

50 years ago, June 27, 1974

“Henry M. Hesse, 64, former mayor of O’Fallon, died Sunday morning at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. He had been ill for the past several years. He had entered the hospital last Friday.

“Mr. Hesse, who resided at 611 Parkview Dr., served as mayor from 1945-1957. He was an accountant for the A. H. Seebold Construction company in Granite City six years ago. He previously was comptroller and accountant of the G. S. Suppiger Co., Collinsville, for 18 years.

“Mr. Hesse was a member of the O’Fallon Township High School Board of Education for 12 years and served on the O’Fallon Park Board and was past president of the O’Fallon Homecoming Association. A Mason and a Shriner, he was a past master of the Lodge 576, Ancient Free and Accepted Masons and a past patron of the O’Fallon Order of the Easter Star.

“Mr. Hesse was a past vice president of the Kaskaskia Boy Scout Council and a charter member of the O’Fallon Sportsman and Kiwanis Club. He was also a member of the consistory of the O’Fallon United Church of Christ and active in the O’Fallon Jaycees and O’Fallon Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Hesse recently received the Outstanding Citizen Award from the Jaycees in O’Fallon.

“He was a director emeritus of the First National Bank of O’Fallon. He was a graduate of O’Fallon Township High School in 1928. He received an accounting degree from the Missouri Institute of Accounting. Mr. Hesse was a member of the Senior Citizens Club and former member of the Junior Chamber of Commerce. He belonged to the Scottish Rites and the Belleville Shrine Club and Ainad Patrol.

“The son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Christ J. Hesse, Mr. Hesse is survived by his widow, Alma, nee Fries; a daughter, Mrs. Anna Lee Fuchs of Westport, Conn.; a brother, Elmer Hesse of Indianapolis, Ind.; and three grandchildren.

“Funeral services were held Wednesday afternoon at the O’Fallon United Church of Christ. Burial was at the O’Fallon City Cemetery. Mayor Gary Mackey proclaimed an hour of mourning from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in memory of Mr. Hesse.”

(Hesse Park in O’Fallon was posthumously named after Mayor Hesse. He appointed O’Fallon’s first Park Board, the predecessor of the Parks & Recreation Department, in 1946.)