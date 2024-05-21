$124K contract approved to evaluate plumbing issues at Travis County Jail

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County Commissioners approved a contract Tuesday to help evaluate and analyze existing plumbing conditions and issues at the Travis County Jail.

Commissioners authorized awarding $124,640 to CasaBella Architects, Inc. for the service. The work is expected to take about 10 months to complete in an effort to help expedite building out the Counsel at First Appearance program and new courtroom, county leaders said Tuesday.

Work will entail replacing corroded drain lines, sinks and floor drains, as well as adding drip pans with moisture sensors that could alert county teams when “moisture build up” is detected.

The contract’s scope will center its work on floors two through four of the jail, with some assessment work on the central and northside portions of the building.

