120 drivers cited during bicycle and pedestrian safety operation in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over 100 drivers were cited during a bicycle and pedestrian safety operation in Fresno over the weekend, the Fresno Police Department said.

Officers say the 120 citations were issued for a variety of violations made by drivers during the safety operation on Saturday.

According to police, those violations included: failure to obey regulatory signs/signals, unsafe speed, driving a motor vehicle while holding and operating a handheld wireless communications device and CVC, and failure to stop for a red traffic signal.

The police department says 15 pedestrians and cyclists were also cited for various code violations.

The enforcement operation in Fresno was on Saturday, June 22, and started at noon and concluded at 10 p.m. 126 drivers were contacted, and police say they will be holding another safety operation in September for California’s Pedestrian Safety Month.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, officials say.

