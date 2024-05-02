12 yrs later, 8th graders’ murders remain unsolved

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On May 1 of 2012, the friends of two 8th graders at Kipp Believe College Prep gathered to remember them and console one another. Christine Marcelin and Brandon Adams were girlfriend-boyfriend, and both were murdered days apart. 12 years later, the cases remain unsolved and are the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

Marcelin’s death happened one day before the vigil at the school. Her body was found in eastern New Orleans. Three days prior to that, Adams was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in the Desire neighborhood.

AirPods help NOPD track stolen Audi but no arrest yet

Adams was not alone when he was attacked. His brother Eric was also hit in the leg and survived. The investigation into Marcelin’s death took a turn when Eric Adams was charged with her murder.

But at trial, Eric Adams was acquitted of murdering Marcelin. The jury did find him guilty of obstruction of justice, and he was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Now, 12 years later, both murders cases remain open. If you can help with either one, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. So far, more than 460 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.