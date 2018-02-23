12 Tweets On Gun Violence And Mental Health Everyone Should Read

Semi-automatic AR-15 assault weapons for sale at a Utah shooting range and gun shop. An AR-15 was used in the fatal Parkland, Florida, school shooting on Feb. 14. (George Frey via Getty Images)

If you mapped out the discussion about the major causes of gun violence following every mass shooting in the United States, it would almost certainly lead you to the same destination: mental illness.

Politicians, public figures and the population at large have all perpetuated this misconception at times. Even the media plays into the narrative: Research published in 2016 found that more than a third of news stories linked mental illness with violence toward others, which does not reflect actual rates of interpersonal violence where mental illness is involved.

Sure, there are cases where mental illness might play a role in gun violence. But the reality is that an overwhelming majority do not — fewer than 5 percent of gun-related killings are committed by someone diagnosed with a mental illness, according to research.

Blanket statements that connect mental health conditions with shooting tragedies alienate the millions of people who live ― and live well ― with these issues, experts say.

The “disparaging and inaccurate remarks about mental illness serve only to perpetuate stigma and prohibit honest and open dialogue about an illness (or disorder) that affects one in five people in the nation,” the American Psychiatric Association wrote in a statement following the Feb. 14 mass shooting that left 17 people dead at a Parkland, Florida, high school.

Positive and informative messaging around this topic is a good start to dismantling the falsehood that mental illness is a major factor in the majority of gun violence cases. That’s why we rounded up a few educational and encouraging tweets on the subject.

Anyone can benefit from reading up, whether you’re living without a mental illness and looking to expand your knowledge or you have a mental health condition and just need some support right now.

Just a reminder that it is possible to have a conversation about keeping guns out of the hands of dangerous people without resorting to malicious & dangerous caricatures of people experiencing mental illness.

— Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) February 22, 2018

stop generalizing people with mental illness as violent. please. although there are mental illnesses that make people violent, they only make up a very small percent. stop equating mental illness to violence.

— Gabby Frost (@gabby_frost) February 22, 2018

i'm MUCH more worried about men with a history of domestic violence being able to buy guns than i'm worried about people with a history of mental illness (like me) getting guns.

— Cates Holderness (@catesish) February 22, 2018

gun control, but without the mental health ableism pic.twitter.com/OgxwfpGInP

— Taylor Behnke (@ItsRadishTime) February 22, 2018

Mental illness does NOT equal crazy and does NOT equal mass murderer

— Jenn (@jenngee1) February 22, 2018

Don’t ever let anyone convince you that your mental illness will hold you back from achieving greatness.

— kaykay (@icyshvwty) February 22, 2018

My little brother Will is the smartest and best person I know. He is an MIT-educated robot-maker. His nanotech research has been published in Nature, but this is his best work I've seen. Today he used science to break the GOP's correlation between gun violence and mental illness: pic.twitter.com/tLx3dYeDHg

— Bess Kalb (@bessbell) February 15, 2018

- Stop equating gun violence with mental illness

- Stop equating evilness with mentally ill people

- Stop trivializing the issues/concerns of mentally ill people

- Stop judging mentally ill people who manage their condition(s) with medications



Listen to us instead!

— Lara Ameen (@trucherrygirl) February 23, 2018

#stigma can be exacerbated by the media's tendency to portray people with mental health problems as dangerous, criminal, or unable to live normal, fulfilled lives ... This is far from the truth. #TimeToChangepic.twitter.com/6463Z99y9j

— Mental Health Fdn (@mentalhealth) February 23, 2018

The reality is, EVERY country in the world has mental health issues. Using mental health as a scapegoat is just a way to divert Americans from noticing the one, true problem #BoycottNRA

— Jaclyn Corin (@JaclynCorin) February 23, 2018

lots of love to mentally ill people tuning in tonight who are feeling beaten down and triggered by gross generalizations

— anna borges (@annabroges) February 22, 2018

You are more than the stigma. You are more than the stereotypes. You are so much more than your diagnosis. You deserve nothing but love and support. Your existence matters and we’re glad you’re alive right now.

— Buddy Project (@ProjectBuddy) February 22, 2018

