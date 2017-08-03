12 Times to Try Lifestyle Changes Before Medication

Consumer Reports has no relationship with any advertisers on this website.

Americans often rush—or get rushed—into taking drugs too quickly.

Sometimes doctors prescribe them for problems—back pain, heartburn, and insomnia, for example—without first giving lifestyle changes a chance.

Or they diagnose people when they're in the “predisease” stage of a condition—think mild bone loss or slightly elevated blood pressure or blood sugar levels—and immediately start treating them with drugs when simple steps are often enough.

Here, 12 such situations, and what to do instead.

1. ADHD

Drugs: Antipsychotics such as Abilify and Seroquel.

Risks: Side effects include constipation, difficulty breathing or swallowing, dizziness, drowsiness, fast or irregular heartbeat, fever, seizures, and weight gain.

Nondrug options: Behavioral therapy plus educational interventions and exercise. (In some cases, a stimulant such as Adderall or Ritalin may also be necessary, but first consult with a specialist.)

When to consider a drug: Antipsychotics should be used for ADHD only if other psychiatric conditions are diagnosed, such as bipolar disorder.

2. Back & Joint Pain

Drugs: Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories such as Advil, Aleve, and Celebrex; opioids such as OxyContin and Percocet.

3. Dementia

Drugs: Antipsychotics such as Abilify and Seroquel.

Risks: Generally the same as those listed for ADHD, as well as stroke and death.

Nondrug options: Establish a regular routine, do calming activities, and have frequent social contact. It’s also a good idea to rule out underlying conditions that can sometimes lead to disturbed behavior, such as constipation, infection, or hearing or vision problems.

When to consider a drug: If the patient suffers from delusions, hallucinations, or other serious mental illness, or presents a danger to himself or others.

4. Mild Depression

Drugs: Antidepressants such as Celexa, Cymbalta, Lexapro, and Prozac.

Risks: Many side effects, including diarrhea, drowsiness, headaches, agitation, sexual dysfunction, and suicidal thoughts.

Nondrug options: Exercise, meditation, and various forms of talk therapy.

When to consider a drug: If therapy alone isn’t enough or depression is severe. Reassess after six weeks and consider switching drugs if you aren’t getting better.

5. Heartburn

Drugs: Proton-pump inhibitors (PPIs) such as Nexium, Prevacid, and Prilosec.

Risks: Reduced stomach acid, which impairs the body’s ability to absorb certain nutrients and medication, and increases the risk of gastrointestinal and other infections. Long-term use may increase the risk of fractures, dementia, heart attack, and kidney disease.

Nondrug options: Eat smaller meals, don’t lie down soon after eating, lose excess weight, and avoid trigger foods, including acidic or greasy meals. For occasional heartburn, try OTC products such as Maalox, Pepcid AC, Tums, or Zantac 75.

When to consider a drug: If heartburn occurs twice weekly or more for four weeks or longer and your doctor diagnoses gastroesophageal reflux disease, which occurs when stomach acid backs up into the esophagus and damages it. In that case, consider a PPI for a few months while your esophagus heals.

6. Insomnia

Drugs: Sleeping pills such as Ambien, Belsomra, and Lunesta.

Risks: Dizziness, next-day drowsiness, impaired driving, dependence, and worsened sleeplessness when you try to stop.

Nondrug options: Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) for insomnia, where a provider teaches you good sleep habits and suggests ways to change your behavior, such as cutting out naps or not using your laptop in bed.

When to consider a drug: If you have short-term sleep problems caused by a stressful event such as a death in the family or a divorce, or if CBT alone doesn’t provide enough relief.

7. Low Testosterone

Drugs: Testosterone topicals (such as AndroGel and Axiron), patches (Androderm), and injections (Aveed).

Risks: Blood clots in the legs, sleep apnea, an enlarged prostate, and possibly an increased risk of a heart attack or stroke. Topical forms can transfer to others, causing the growth of body hair in women and, if pregnant, transfer the hormone to their babies. Children exposed to the hormone have experienced enlargement of the penis or clitoris, the growth of pubic hair, an increased libido, and aggressive behavior.