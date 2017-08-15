12 Things Your Poop Says About Your Health

From Redbook

It's not something we usually talk about - unless of course you're in the middle of potty training your two-year-old - but the truth is the color, smell, and even size of our bowel movements can reveal a lot about our diets and how healthy we really are. You should always go to the doctor if you're confused and/or notice anything irregular happening, but we've put together this helpful guide to give you an idea of what your bowels may be trying to tell you.

So, if your...

1. Poop is hard and in small pellets...

"You're dehydrated and don't have enough fiber in your system to flush everything out. The stool is staying in your body longer than it should and your colon keeps extracting water out of it, which results in hard pieces," says Brenda Watson, C.N.C., digestive care expert and author of The Fiber 35 Diet. The solution is usually simple: make sure you're drinking all eight glasses of water recommended daily (or getting as close to that benchmark as possible) and slowly incorporating more fiber into your diet via oats and flax seed - keyword: slowly, otherwise you could end up feeling bloated, says Watson.

2. Poop is black...

The color could signal some sort of internal bleeding high in your GI tract, says Charles Austin, health educator, fitness coach, and author of The Toilet Book. According to Austin, the blood is darker than the usual red hue because it has been processed and moved through the digestive system along with the rest of your food. Of course, dark poop could just be a harmless side effect of taking iron supplements (the mineral is naturally black in color), or prescribed medications, like anti-depressants, codeine, or oxycontin. It's best to call up the doc, if you're unsure.

3. Poop is very loose, but not quite diarrhea-like...

This usually is nothing more than a sign of food sensitivity, says Watson. Having a sensitivity to food doesn't mean you're allergic to something, but rather food is irritating your digestive system and causing your body to create mucus that makes your poop more liquid-y than usual. Some of the common culprits include dairy, eggs, and gluten. Watson says in some cases, taking a probiotic supplement might just do the trick.

4. Poop smells worse than usual...

If it happens to get noticeably more smelly, then it could mean you're constipated and your stool is staying longer in your body than it should. When this happens, more natural digestive gasses - i.e. methane, sulfur, nitrogen, carbon dioxide, and hydrogen - are being produced and bacteria in your colon is "fermenting." The fix is to integrate more high-fiber foods into your diet and make sure you're staying hydrated, says Watson. If you have done any international traveling recently and notice your poop smelling really foul, Watson says to go visit a doctor, stat. It could be a sign of a parasitic, viral, or bacterial infection.

5. Poop is light in color...

You probably need to go get your liver checked out, explains Watson."Bile is produced in the liver and is what gives your poop the brown color that it should be. When your poop is light, the liver isn't producing enough bile, which means your body is not detoxifying well." After consulting with a doctor, Watson says to try to work dandelion into your diet, since preliminary research has suggested the plant can help naturally detox the liver.

6. Poop has blood in it...

It could be a bunch of different things. You might've just "pushed too hard," which can sometimes lead to a small tear in the lining of the anal canal (and is generally NBD, as long as the bleeding doesn't persist). If there's less than a half teaspoon of blood and it's accompanied by some pain and discomfort down there, Watson says the bleeding is probably caused by internal hemorrhoids and needs to be checked out. Or, it could mean you have bleeding somewhere on your colon or lower digestive tract, so get it checked out either way, says Austin.

7. Poop is seaweed green...

Green poop could mean that you're just eating lots of leafy green veggies. But sometimes the deep green color signals that food is moving too quickly through your digestive system, says Austin. "Bile's natural color has a green tint to it, so when it's coming out in your stool, that means the body didn't have enough time to process it into the brown color that it should be."