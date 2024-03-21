12 things to do in Dallas County this week from Easter egg hunts to a night hike

Zack Nichols, 3 of Adel, races to pick up eggs during the Adel Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Kinnick-Feller Riverside Park.

Fish Fry - Granger

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 22 at Assumption Catholic Church Gym, Granger.

Knights of Columbus will host a weekly fish fry on Fridays through March 22. The menu includes baked and fried fish, baked potato or French fries (fries are dine-in only), homemade coleslaw, dinner roll and cheese pizza. The Catholic Women's Club will also serve homemade desserts.

Fish Fry - Perry

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 22 at St. Pat's School Gym, Perry.

The St. Pat's Knights of Columbus will host Lenten fish fries on Fridays through March 22. The menu will include fried or baked fish, fish tacos, potatoes, coleslaw, drink and dessert. Shrimp is $3 extra. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 5-10 and free for kids 4 and under, for a maximum of $30 per family.

Fish Fry - Van Meter

5:30-7 p.m. Friday, March 22 at Van Meter Veterans Reception Center.

A fish fry will be held on Friday nights through Lent at the Van Meter Veterans Reception Center. The menu includes fish, fries, hush puppies and coleslaw. A free-will donation will be taken for dine-in or carry out.

Mobile Food Pantry

8:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23 at Crossroads Church, Perry.

Crossroads Church will host a mobile food pantry from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 23.

Friends of Minburn Library Mini Golf Fundraiser

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at Minburn Public Library, 618 5th St., Minburn.

The Friends of the Minburn Library are planning a 9-hole mini golf fundraiser on Saturday, March 23. The cost is $5 for a single person or $15 for family. Guests can come at their leisure between 9 a.m. to noon.

Perry Spring Open House

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at Perry businesses.

Shop Perry businesses for new spring items during the Perry Spring Open House. Spring has sprung and Perry shops have just what you're looking for to freshen up your space and wardrobe to get ready for the new season. Shop new styles, décor and more. Each business will have their own specials and promotions. Some shop hours may vary. Find a full list of participating businesses on the Perry Chamber of Commerce's Facebook event page.

Easter Eggstravaganza

2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 23 at 602 S 14th St., Adel.

Faith Lutheran Church will host an Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, March 23. The event will include a bounce house, scavenger hunt, cookie decorating and more.

Adel Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt

3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at Kinnick-Feller Riverside Park.

Join the Adel Kiwanis for a fun afternoon. The annual Easter egg hunt will also include photos with the Easter bunny, face painting, prizes, fire trucks and more. The hunt will be broken into age groups, with 0-3 at 3 p.m., 4-6 at 3:30 p.m. and 7-10 at 4 p.m. Nonperishable donations for The Good Samaritan Food Pantry will be taken.

Full Moon Night Hike

7:15-8 p.m. Monday, March 25 at Brenton Arboretum, Dallas Center.

Come enjoy the arboretum in a peaceful evening hike. The event is free for the entire family (dress weather appropriate).

Storm Spotter Training

7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 at Dallas County Human Services Campus, 25747 N Ave., Adel.

Dallas County Emergency Management and The National Weather Service are hosting Storm Spotter Training on Wednesday, March 27 at the Dallas County Human Services Campus, just north of Adel. There is no registration required and the training is free to attend.

Iowa's Barn Quilts Program

1:30 p.m. Friday, March 29 at Woodward Public Library, 118 S. Main St., Woodward.

The Woodward Public Library will be hosting Darcy Maulsby with her program ‘Iowa’s Barn Quilts’ at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 29.

Daddy-Daughter Dance

6-8 p.m. Friday, March 29 at Perry Elementary.

Perry High School Music will host a Daddy-Daughter Dance for students in grades PK-5. The event will include a DJ, photo booth, games and concessions. The cost is $5 with proceeds going to help support students as they fundraise for a trip to Memphis and Nashville.

Woodward Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at Woodward Public Library, 118 S. Main St.

Woodward Lions and Woodward Public Library will be holding its Annual Easter Egg Hunt at the library for ages 2 years old to grade 5 on Saturday, March 30.

Mother-Son Game Night

6-8 p.m. Friday, April 5 at Perry Elementary.

Perry High School Music will host a Mother-Son Game Night for students in grades PK-5. The event will include a DJ, games, photo booth and concessions. The cost is $5 with proceeds going to help support students as they fundraise for a trip to Memphis and Nashville.

Girls Day Out

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6 at Country Lane Lodge, 29300 Prospect Circle, Adel.

Area residents are invited for a fabulous day filled with fun, laughter and girl power at the Girls Day Out event. Get ready to indulge in a day dedicated to celebrating the awesomeness of being a woman. Whether you're looking for a day of pampering, shopping, or simply enjoying the company of your girlfriends, this event has it all. Indulge in a wide range of activities from rejuvenating treatments to interactive workshops, there's something for everyone. Discover the latest fashion trends, explore unique vendors and enjoy live entertainment throughout the day. Each ticket purchased includes 1 free mimosa, snacks and an entry into a grand prize worth $450. Find a full list of vendors and purchase tickets at eventbrite.com/e/girls-day-out-tickets-829103489857

Veterans Benefit and Job Fair

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, April 25 at Perry Elks Lodge, 2823 Willis Ave., Perry.

Area veterans are invited to explore their available benefits and research career opportunities with local businesses on Thursday, April 25. Find a list of vendors on the Dallas County Veterans Iowa Veterans Affairs Facebook page.

To submit events to be included in the Around the County round-up, email news@adelnews.com or news@theperrychief.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Things to do in Dallas County March 22-29: Easter egg hunts, night hike