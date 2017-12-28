12 Style And Fashion Trends On Our Radar In 2018

Because we’re always looking to stay on top of the newest, coolest, weirdest and most interesting trends, we’ve already got our eyes on the style trends that’ll dominate fashion headlines in 2018.

Though 2017 introduced us to some cool and flirty trends ― like paper bag waist pants and couch florals ― we’re eagerly awaiting what fun and fashionable things we can look forward to seeing on clothing racks in 2018.

That’s why we’ve combed through the top-100 list of 2018′s trends from our friends at Pinterest to pull together the fashion and style looks you’ll actually want to wear next year.

Take a look below at 12 of our favorite style trends we predict you’ll see plenty of in 2018:

1 Berets

(Anthropologie) More

Berets were the "it" topper for fall runways in 2017, and it looks like it's on the upswing for next year, too. And why not? They're cute, super lightweight, easy to wear, and take any look from bland to bold.



Pictured: Bonnie Beret from Anthropologie

2 Ultra Violet

(Mango) More

Ultra Violet is Pantone's aptly-named color of the year, and we can't wait to see this trend in full swing in the spring. Expect to see lots of this color next year, from clothes, shoes and accessories, to paint and home decor.



Pictured: Floral Patterned Dress from Mango

3 Statement Earrings