12 Style And Fashion Trends On Our Radar In 2018

Because we’re always looking to stay on top of the newest, coolest, weirdest and most interesting trends, we’ve already got our eyes on the style trends that’ll dominate fashion headlines in 2018.
Though 2017 introduced us to some cool and flirty trends ― like paper bag waist pants and couch florals ― we’re eagerly awaiting what fun and fashionable things we can look forward to seeing on clothing racks in 2018.
That’s why we’ve combed through the top-100 list of 2018′s trends from our friends at Pinterest to pull together the fashion and style looks you’ll actually want to wear next year.
Take a look below at 12 of our favorite style trends we predict you’ll see plenty of in 2018:
1 Berets
Berets were the "it" topper for fall runways in 2017, and it looks like it's on the upswing for next year, too. And why not? They're cute, super lightweight, easy to wear, and take any look from bland to bold.
Pictured: Bonnie Beret from Anthropologie
2 Ultra Violet
Ultra Violet is Pantone's aptly-named color of the year, and we can't wait to see this trend in full swing in the spring. Expect to see lots of this color next year, from clothes, shoes and accessories, to paint and home decor.
Pictured: Floral Patterned Dress from Mango
3 Statement Earrings
Statement earrings are one of our favorite trends from 2017, so we're glad to see they're still trending up for 2018. From oversized hoops to hammered metal, oversized earrings are the trend that keeps hanging on.
Pictured: INDU Brass Statement Earrings from Fable and Lore
4 Peekaboo Side Slits
Sexy side splits are the look we can't get enough of this year. From splits in wide-leg trousers and jeans, to skirts and thigh-high dress slits, you can expect to see a little more skin in 2018.
Pictured: Ivyrevel Maxi Dress With Slit Front from ASOS
5 100% Cotton Jeans
The no-stretch denim trend is in full swing, with consumers turning their eyes toward 100-percent cotton jeans and denim in 2018. Plus, if you're looking to get on the capsule wardrobe train, timeless denim is a must-have.
Pictured: Levi's 501 Jeans for Women
6 Wide Leg Trousers
Wide-leg pants are the trouser trend that just won't let go, and it looks like they're here to stay through 2018. From wide-leg cropped trousers, to high-waist paper-bag pants, you'll see plenty of these cool and comfortable bottoms throughout 2018.
Pictured: Pleated Wide-Leg Trousers from Modcloth
7 Sheer Socks
Sheer socks are probably one of the more impractical trends of 2018...but they're too magical and cute not to love. Pair them with ballet flats for a new look, or let them play peekaboo over a pair of ankle booties.
Pictured: Felix Sheer Crew Socks from Free People
8 Bold Mixed Prints
In 2018, we predict you'll see floral...and lots of it. Especially mixed-matched patterns of bright and bold floral. The key to pulling off this intimidating trend? Find pieces that share similar color tones.
Pictured: Mixed Floral Pleated Midi Skirt from Eloquii
9 Teddy Coats
Teddy coats are a particular style of faux fur coat that we predict you'll see everywhere in 2018. Think of them as coats made with teddy bear fur. They've got the warmth, style and texture of faux fur, but with an extra kick of coziness.
Pictured: Teddy Coat from Reformation
10 Brand Logos
Those iconically '90s branded sweatshirts, hoodies and t-shirts you grew up wearing? They're back and better than ever, especially because brand iconography will be huge in 2018.
Pictured: Tommy Jeans Collegiate Sweatshirt from ASOS
11 Embellished Shoes
Remember Mindy Kaling's pearl-rimmed sneakers? That was just the beginning of the embellished shoe trend that's dominating footwear this year. Expect to see pearls, diamonds, sequins and glitter on your kicks headed into the new year.
Pictured: Desert Rose Embellished Sneakers from ASOS
12 Corduroy
Cozy corduroy is making a comeback in 2018, and we couldn't be more thrilled. After all, corduroy is basically just a textured form of velvet, and you know we love velvet. Better still, corduroy is a perfect trouser to transition between workwear and weekend wear.
Pictured: Corduroy Wide-Leg Trousers With Buttons from Modcloth
