12 Springs small businesses receive nearly $400K in grants

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Twelve Colorado Springs small businesses were announced as recipients of almost $400,000 in grants on Monday, March 25, as part of the Community Business Preservation Program of the Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

The businesses and their nonprofit fiscal sponsors will receive $372,000 in grants and technical support to bolster operations and overcome destabilizing pressures. Many have encountered significant challenges, such as fires or economic difficulties, over the past year.

The businesses received $30,000 each, and the fiscal sponsors received additional funding to aid in technical support. The funding aims to help in recovery from financial pressures and sustain the businesses’ service to the community. Grants will be used for equipment upgrades, property enhancements, efficiency improvements, and, when necessary, relocation costs.

Mayor Yemi Mobolade wrote letters of support for the two sponsoring nonprofit organizations, The Thrive Networks and Downtown Ventures, whose purposes are to support local business communities. Mayor Mobolade commented, “Not only are small businesses the driver of our community’s economic success, but they also help shape the identity of our great city, and they are the pathways to the American dream for many of the entrepreneurs.”

The Thrive Networks was awarded $190,000 to support six businesses, each of which fulfills different health and service needs in their community. The following were recipients of grants through The Thrive Networks:

A Fresh Move is a neighborhood grocery store in Security, whose mission is to provide high-quality, fresh ingredients, focusing on sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Felipe’s 109 , a restaurant located in Southeast Colorado Springs known for its taco burgers, is opening a second location in Old Colorado City.

Leave It At Your Door LLC is a cleaning, moving, and junk removal company operating in both Colorado Springs and Pueblo.

Luxe Daiquiri Lounge , located on Galley Road and Circle Drive, is a cocktail R&B bar and event space for people to come together as a community.

The Lighthouse Early Childcare and Education Corporation , near South Nevada Avenue and Cimarron Street, offers quality childcare and is opening a second location at the family success center.

Viva Marketing and Consulting is a woman-owned bilingual business that provides marketing and other services and is accessible to Spanish-speaking communities.

Downtown Ventures was awarded $182,000 to go to six businesses in the downtown area, all of which enhance the area’s position as a state-certified creative district. The recipients of the Downtown Ventures grants were:

Auric Art Gallery is known for quality exhibitions and nurturing local artists.

Bosky Studio has long been a key player in the area’s art scene, first as a gallery, and now as an art education space as well.

ICONS offers high-quality entertainment in a celebratory and unapologetically queer space for Colorado Springs. They recently lost their space due to a downtown fire, and are working towards opening in a new location.

Ladyfingers Letterpress is a nationally recognized inclusive stationary brand whose storefront draws visitors from around the nation.

Shuga’s , a beloved restaurant and bar where the creative community gathers, was an early investor in the southern part of downtown.

Yobel is an ethical and sustainable fashion boutique and award-winning social impact business that sells goods from over 60 global artisans.

Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs

ICONS owners, Josh Franklin and John Wolfe will be putting the money toward opening a new location. They spoke about how much it meant to receive the grant.

“It means a lot to us, but even more so, I think it means a lot to the community,” Franklin said. “You know, we were the one queer space left in Colorado Springs for community gatherings, so currently we don’t have a space. So I think it’s going to go a long way to provide that space again for all of the beautiful people in our community that are looking for a place to celebrate themselves.”

When asked whether it was important for them to remain downtown, Wolfe stated that moving out of the area would be a deal-breaker for them.

“We get so much support… We love downtown Colorado Springs, and we love the community aspect of it, so we knew we wanted to be there, and that was a big reason why we decided to buy, so we can make sure we are a part of downtown Colorado Springs forever.”

