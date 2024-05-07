12 pounds of meth discovered in trunk after traffic stop in Santa Rosa: police

(KRON) — Authorities discovered approximately 12 pounds of suspected methamphetamine after conducting a traffic stop Sunday night, the Santa Rosa Police Department announced on social media. Around 9:10 p.m., police saw the suspect vehicle travel northbound on Highway 101 near Todd Road and conducted a traffic stop.

The traffic stop was conducted shortly after. It was prompted after detectives from SRPD began an investigation last month into the distribution of “large amounts of methamphetamine” in Santa Rosa and its surrounding areas. Police identified Santa Rosa resident Ofelia Mondragon-Carrillo, 47, as a person involved in the distribution of meth and as the owner of the suspect vehicle.

Police recovered approximately 12 pounds of suspected methamphetamine after a traffic stop Sunday night (Santa Rosa Police Department).

When the traffic stop was conducted, the vehicle’s driver was identified as Santa Rosa resident Derlyn Aybar-Salgado, 36. He was arrested for sales and transportation of methamphetamine, police said.

A search warrant was then served at Mondragon-Carrillo’s residence on the 2100 block of Jennings Avenue. Detectives found roughly one pound of meth packaged for sale in Mondragon-Carrillo’s bedroom, according to SRPD. Mondragon-Carrillo was not home at the time of the search warrant.

Aybar-Salgado was booked into Sonoma County Jail for possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance for sale and conspiracy.

Mondragon-Carrillo remains at large.

