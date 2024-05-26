12 people were injured by turbulence on a Qatar Airways flight to Dublin

Emergency services are attending to 12 people who were injured due to turbulence on a flight from Doha to Dublin.

The Qatar Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner plane landed shortly before 1 p.m.

Flight QR017 was met by airport police and Dublin Airport's fire and rescue department after six passengers and six crew members sustained injuries from mid-flight turbulence, DAA, Dublin Airport's operator, told Business Insider.

The Qatar Airways plane was flying over Turkey when it encountered turbulence, DAA said.

In a statement shared with BI, Qatar Airways said: "Qatar Airways can confirm that flight QR017 a Boeing B787-9 from Doha to Dublin has landed safely. A small number of passengers and crew sustained minor injuries in flight and are now receiving medical attention. The matter is now subject to an internal investigation. The safety and security of our passengers and crew are our top priority."

Earlier this week, a similar incident unfolded when severe turbulence caused a death on a flight from London to Singapore.

As many as 71 passengers were injured, some of whom were admitted to hospitals in Bangkok, where the Singapore Airlines plane was diverted following critical injuries from the turbulence.

A 73-year-old British man, Geoff Kitchen, on board, died as a result of the turbulence encountered on Flight SQ321 on Tuesday.

Images from the diverted flight show debris strewn across the cabin and blood on the ceiling.

Severe turbulence dislodged oxygen masks and caused injuries to dozens of passengers on Singapore Airlines flight SQ321. Reuters/Stringer

Both incidents of severe turbulence this week occurred on Boeing aircraft. The Singapore-bound plane was a Boeing 777.

A 737 Max 9 jet used by Alaska Airlines lost its door plug midair in January, forcing an emergency landing.

Business Insider contacted Boeing for comment.

This is a developing story…

