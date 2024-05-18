12 people, pets displaced in Northeast DC fire

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Crews with DC Fire and EMS were at the scene of a fire that left a dozen people displaced in Northeast D.C. on Saturday afternoon.

The fire happened just before 3:30 p.m. in the 500 block of 24th Street Northeast on the first floor of a two-story rowhouse. It was placed under control by 4:07 p.m.

Twelve people, two cats and a dog were displaced. The Red Cross was called in to help them.

Investigators were still at the scene

