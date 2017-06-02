This 12-Year-Old Ventriloquist's Performance on 'America's Got Talent' Will Amaze You

From Woman's Day

If you're a fan of America's Got Talent, then you know it isn't easy to impress the judges. But this tween contestant instantly got the crowd's attention when she walked on the stage with her floppy-eared, furry friend last night.

Twelve-year-old Darci Lynne Farmer from Oklahoma City told judges this week that she wants to keep ventriloquism alive, and she did just that with the help of her bunny puppet named Petunia. The tiny ventriloquist showed off her stagecraft in a jaw-dropping rendition of "Summertime" from Porgy and Bess, which has now racked up more than 5 million views on YouTube.

Their number went so well that judge Mel B gave Darci and Petunia the golden buzzer, which advances the pair from auditions to the live shows. And we can't decide what was better-her performance or her heartwarming reaction to Mel B's praise. You may cry a few happy tears for this singing duo!

The talented young lady later mentioned in the digital exclusive video that Mel B was awesome and "her favorite." We think the admiration is mutual! We can't wait to see what Darci and Petunia will do next.

