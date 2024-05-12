12-year-old reported missing in Montour County

COOPER TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced they are trying to locate a missing 12-year-old girl in Montour County.

According to PSP at Milton, they are trying to locate 12-year-old Aeriana Teresa Pawelczak who was last seen Friday around 5:45 p.m. on the 1500 block of Bloom Road in Cooper Township.

Officials say Pawelczak is five-foot-one with hazel eyes and long brown hair.

She was last seen in black pants and a gray t-shirt, weighing 85lbs, as noted by PSP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Troop F-Milton Barrack at 570-524-2662.

