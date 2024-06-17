12-year-old Portland boy who died in Presumpscot River identified

Jun. 17—The 12-year-old boy whose body was retrieved from the Presumpscot River was identified on Monday morning.

Rachsonbath "Rex" Rasmeya of Portland was reported missing for hours on Sunday night after never resurfacing from underwater, Westbrook police chief Sean Lally said in a statement.

Westbrook police and fire departments initially searched for Rasmeya around 4 p.m. at the Lincoln Street boat launch before dive teams from the Portland Police Department and Maine Warden Service responded later that evening. A diver from the Maine Warden Service located him shortly after 7 p.m., Lally said.

Lifesaving measures from the Westbrook Fire Department were unsuccessful and Rasmaya was pronounced dead at Maine Medical Center.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim during this difficult time," Lally said in the statement.

Rasmeya's cause and manner of death will be determined by the Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

