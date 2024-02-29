12-year-old missing for a week may have been on dating app for adults, Texas cops say

Houston Police said there is new information in their ongoing search for a 12-year-old girl who they said was last seen leaving her home in the early morning hours a week ago.

New details in the disappearance of Eminie Hughes reveal she left her Houston home at about 1:40 a.m. Feb. 22 and got into a “dark colored 4-door Dodge pickup,” according to a Feb. 29 post from Texas Center for the Missing on X, formerly known as Twitter.

UPDATE: HPD continues searching for missing 12 year-old Eminie Hughes. She may be on a social media app known as Tagged & is believed to be in the Missouri City area.



If you have information call HPD Missing Persons at 832-394-1840.



Updated photos below.#HouNews https://t.co/jehMCm8iZn pic.twitter.com/Mm8E7UYbLU — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 29, 2024

Eminie may have been on a social media app called Tagged and is believed to be in the Missouri City area, Houston Police said in a Feb 29 post on X.

Tagged is a dating app marketed as a way to “vibe with new people, match with singles, meet dates, and connect with friends through livestream,” according to the app’s description in the Apple Store.

The app has an age rating of 17 or older.

Shannon Williams, Eminie’s mother, told Houston’s KHOU that she and her daughter share a TikTok account and that Eminie did not have her own cell phone.

An AMBER Alert for Eminie was issued by the Texas Center for the Missing on Feb. 28, according to a post on X.

The Houston Police Department officially reported her missing to the organization Feb. 27.

Williams reported her daughter missing Feb. 23, KHOU reported.

It is unclear why five days passed before an AMBER alert was issued.

Police said additional information they gathered Feb. 28 led them to believe Eminie could be a trafficking victim, KHOU reported.

Eminie was last seen wearing a white crop top and pink joggers, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Police Department Missing Persons at 832-394-1840.

Accused car burglar is shot in the legs by homeowner, then drives away, Texas cops say

Mom shot dead in front of her two sons when men open fire into her car, Texas cops say

Man chases down, kills person he accused of stealing his barbecue pit, Texas cops say