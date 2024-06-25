12-year-old Milwaukee shooting suspect will wait to hear if case is waived into juvenile court

It'll be another few months before a judge decides if a 12-year-old Milwaukee boy charged with killing his mother will be prosecuted in juvenile or adult court.

Judge Jane V. Carroll heard testimony on Monday and Tuesday from officials for various divisions of Wisconsin’s Department of Corrections. They each spoke on the myriad services they'd provide for the boy, who was 10 when he was charged in his mother's November 2022 shooting death, if his case remains in adult court.

Defense attorney Tanner Kilander and her co-counsel Angela Cunningham on Monday filed a 53-page motion, formally calling for the case to be waived into juvenile court.

They challenged the state's current law that requires anyone under 17 charged with a serious crime to be adjudicated in adult court at the outset. They argued Wisconsin law violates the Due Process Clause of the 14th Amendment, which protects the child from unreasonable searches and seizures.

This week's hearings were a continuation of a series of others that took place in March that focused heavily on the types of services and treatments the child, who is now 12, could receive if the case against him were adjudicated in the juvenile justice system.

Carroll on Tuesday granted a request by the boy's defense lawyers for a continuation, so they have time to sift through reams of raw data they received late last week from corrections officials. Kilander said they believe the data will likely convey a picture of the department's services that might differ from how they were portrayed in court.

Carroll ordered the parties to return to court on Oct. 8.

Prosecutors initially charged the boy with first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the shooting death of his 44-year-old mother in Milwaukee. The charges were later upgraded to first-degree intentional homicide in early 2023.

State law allows for children as young as 10 to be charged as adults for certain serious crimes, at least to start the case. Those crimes include first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

The boy has been in custody for the last 19 months while questions about jurisdiction abound.

The Journal Sentinel is not naming the boy or his mother because of the boy’s age.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Lawyers for 12-year-old shooting suspect say keeping case in adult court unconstitutional