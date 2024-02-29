12-year-old in library bathroom sees man recording her, Florida cops say. He’s charged

A man in Florida is accused of possessing child sexual abuse material and filming underage girls in a library bathroom, a sheriff’s office said.

On Feb. 13, a 12-year-old girl was in the Lutz Branch Library when she went into the women’s bathroom, according to a Feb. 29 news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

While inside, she saw a man, later identified as 27-year-old Christian Stark, using his cellphone to record her, the sheriff’s office said.

She told an adult who called deputies to investigate, according to the sheriff’s office.

The next day, detectives searched the man’s house and his phone and found he had also filmed at least four other underage girls in the same bathroom, deputies said.

They also found “numerous” images of child sexual abuse on his phone and videos of himself performing sexual acts, the sheriff’s office said.

On Feb. 14, Stark was charged with 100 counts of possession of child pornography with 10 or more images and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device, according to the sheriff’s office.

Later, officials brought additional charges of voyeurism, video voyeurism of a victim under the age of 16 and a second count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the man has a lengthy history with the law, including 13 arrests since 2011.

The sheriff’s office said on Feb. 19 there may be more victims, and anyone with information about Stark should call 813-247-8200.

Lutz is about 15 miles north of Tampa.

Cop sexually assaults handcuffed man, lawsuit says. He’s accused of abusing 19 others

19-year-old rapes 14-year-old and posts nude photos on social media, Indiana cops say

Popular Elvis impersonator caught in motel with naked 16-year-old runaway, PA cops say

Defense lawyer specializing in prostitution cases caught in sex sting, prosecutor says