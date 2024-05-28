12-year-old last seen in Knob Hill area

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A 12-year-old boy is missing from the Downtown Colorado Springs area, and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking the community for help locating him.

12-year-old Ja’mier Green was last seen around 4 p.m. in the area of East Platte Avenue and East Boulder Street, in the Knob Hill neighborhood northeast of Memorial Park. He was last seen heading east toward Union Boulevard, CSPD said.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

Ja’mier is described as black, standing 5’7″ and weighing around 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy long thermal shirt with a red logo, black track pants with a grey stripe down the sides, and all-black New Balance shoes.

If you see Ja’mier or know where he is, you are asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

