12-year-old girl shot, two women knifed during brawl in Queens

A 12-year-old girl was shot and two women were knifed during a brawl on a Queens street on Wednesday, police and sources said.

A large fight among about 10 people broke out in front of NYCHA’s South Jamaica Houses on 160th St. near Tuskegee Airman Way in South Jamaica just before 7:45 p.m., cops and witnesses said.

“They were fighting at first,” said an 82-year-old witness. “There were three shots, it stopped and then about two more. People were screaming, ‘They’re shooting! They’re shooting!’”

When the gunfire stopped, a black Hyundai with two men inside took off, police sources said.

Cops were called to the street, where they discovered the young victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

Medics rushed the girl to Long Island Jewish Medical Center in stable condition.

Later, two women ages 18 and 26 walked into Jamaica Hospital Medical Center for medical help, police said.

The older woman was stabbed in the chest and the younger one had lacerations to the head. Both were expected to survive their injuries.

The mayhem came a day after the oldest victim and her boyfriend were beat up by people who live in a neighboring building, a witness told the Daily News.

“They’re out front all day fighting and shooting craps,” the woman said of the people involved in the fight. “They’re out of control.”

There were no immediate arrests.