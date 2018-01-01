12-Year-Old Girl Charged With Criminal Homicide After Killing Teen, Police Say

Police said a 12-year-old girl in Tennessee shot and killed a 16-year-old girl with a stolen gun early Sunday.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, is being charged with criminal homicide in juvenile court over the shooting death of Brentrice Wilson, according to the Nashville Police Department.

Authorities said the younger girl was allegedly holding the gun inside an apartment in Nashville when it went off and struck Wilson.

BREAKING: 12-year-old girl being charged with criminal homicide at Juvenile Court for the overnight fatal shooting of Brentrice Wilson, 16, at Falcon View Apts on E. Palestine Avenue. 12-year-old allegedly handling gun taken in car burglary when it fired, killing Wilson. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 31, 2017

The two girls and other youngsters had allegedly taken the gun from a vehicle in a nearby parking lot, the Associated Press reported. The 12-year-old suspect was pointing the gun at the others in the group, according to the AP.